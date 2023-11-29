The Director of Elections and Research for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Evans Nimako, has unequivocally affirmed that the party’s leadership will not shield any parliamentary aspirants in the upcoming parliamentary primaries.

He has assured a fair and level playing field for all prospective parliamentary aspirants, emphasizing that the internal elections will be conducted without the imposition of candidates.

The party is set to hold polls to select parliamentary candidates in orphan constituencies on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Additionally, the selection of parliamentary candidates in constituencies with incumbent MPs is expected to occur in January 2024.

The National Secretariat of the NPP, on November 24, released additional guidelines for the parliamentary primaries in orphan constituencies. These protocols aim to uphold the integrity and fairness of the electoral process.

Mr. Nimako underscored that parliamentary aspirants meeting the necessary requirements for the elections will not face any hindrance in contesting. He emphasized that automatic approval for any aspirant could potentially disenfranchise others.

During an interview on Face to Face on Citi TV with Umaru Sanda Amadu, Mr. Nimako stated, “In accordance with our constitution, the NPP either selects or elects candidates for these constituencies. This process involves broad consultations with the party at the constituency level. The negative impact of imposition is well recognized, and therefore, it is not part of the arrangements the party has made for these constituencies. We are open, and we invite all those who consider themselves eligible to meet the criteria for becoming MPs.”

He further emphasized, “Nevertheless, the party will not automatically approve every applicant. I assure you that we will adhere to the dictates of our constitution and the 1992 constitution. Our guidelines ensure that before participating in the contest, candidates must meet the criteria. While we won’t prevent anyone from contesting, we will be intentional. Meeting the criteria is imperative.”

When asked about the possibility of allowing Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to go unopposed, Mr. Nimako responded, “As of now, nominations have not been opened, and we cannot confirm if, when opened, he will be ready to contest.”

Political parties often endorse candidates with experience, long-standing service to the party, or significant influence, sometimes leading to discontent among members.