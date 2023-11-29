The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has emphasized the urgent need for stakeholders, particularly Civil Society organizations across the West African sub-region, to come together in advocating for stable democratic governance on the continent.

Over 30 Civil Society Organizations in West Africa, operating under the umbrella of the West Africa Democracy Solidarity Network (WADEMOS), have convened in Accra for a two-day conference to deliberate on threats to democracy in the sub-region, especially in the aftermath of recent military takeovers and failed coup attempts.

Addressing the gathering, Ebenezer Asiedu, Head of Democracy and Good Governance, acknowledged that while some efforts to stabilize the sub-region were showing positive outcomes, there remains a pressing need for additional action to safeguard democracy.

“In the current context of democracy, peace, and security, conventional explanations are proving ineffective. Thus, there is an urgent and compelling need for collective and strategic efforts from critical stakeholders, particularly civil society, to collaborate with other organizations in ensuring stable democratic processes.”

Furthermore, Prof. H. Kwesi Prempeh, the Executive Director of the Center for Democratic Governance (CDD-Ghana), underscored specific areas on the continent facing fragile democratic situations, urging concerted efforts to address them.

“We still encounter trouble spots in the region, such as the situations in Mali and Burkina Faso, where the security conditions remain in crisis mode. The departure of UN and other international forces has impeded progress, demanding immediate attention and action,” he expressed.