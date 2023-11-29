The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), in partnership with the Ghana Optometry Association, has successfully organized a complimentary eye screening test for commercial drivers in Accra.

This initiative is a significant component of the authority’s 25th-anniversary celebrations, aiming to ensure the safe operation of transport services during and after the Christmas season.

In an interview with Citi News, Francis Asamoah Tuffuor, the Corporate Affairs Manager at DVLA, underscored the importance of screening the eyes of commercial drivers, given that vision plays a crucial role in driving.

“We have observed, through assessment and research, that a considerable number of drivers neglect their eye health due to time constraints. Considering that vision is fundamental to about 99% of their work, we recognized the need for intervention. Therefore, we chose to extend these free services to the 37 bus stations in Accra and the Kumasi Asafo market. This initiative aligns with the authority’s corporate social responsibility and our 25th-anniversary celebration,” said Francis Asamoah Tuffuor.

Several drivers who took advantage of this initiative expressed their gratitude to DVLA, acknowledging that they often struggle to find time for hospital visits.

“This initiative has been incredibly helpful because maintaining good health is crucial for everyone. As drivers, finding time to visit the hospital is a challenge. The eye screening has been beneficial, especially when driving along the coast where lights can be blinding. With the screening and any necessary medication, we can now drive more safely. I am thankful to DVLA for organizing such a valuable exercise,” shared Isaac Prah, a commercial driver.

In conclusion, Samuel Owusu Baffuor, an Elder at the 37 station, added his voice to emphasize the importance of road safety for commercial drivers during the Christmas season.

“As we approach Christmas, I would like to advise commercial drivers that driving is akin to a mathematical operation. Drivers must exercise vigilance and assertiveness on the road, coupled with prayers for a safe journey. It’s essential to refrain from drinking and driving and to avoid overtaking on hills and curves,” advised Samuel Owusu Baffuor.