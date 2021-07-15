15 motorists have been apprehended on the Tesano-Achimota road for flouting the 50km/hour speed limit.

The motorists, who were captured by the speed gun at the Abeka junction in Accra, were apprehended by the MTTD personnel at the Tesano police station bus stop.

Most of the motorists who faulted were commercial drivers who were moving from Abeka junction to Achimota and its environs.

Speaking to Citi News after the exercise, the commanding officer in charge of operations at the Greater Accra Region MTTD, ASP Richard Nyarko says the MTTD is working closely with DVLA to put a red alert on motorists who snub the courts over excessive speeding.

“It would have been a pleasure to have all of them impounded so that they will wish to go to court to get their cars back because when you take their licences most of them will not come back for licenses. They give all manner of excuses when you call them and others stop picking your calls when they get to know your number. The licences are with us, whenever the culprits come forward we will put them before court.”

“We have a good working relationship with DVLA, so we are going to write to DVLA to put an alert on such names so that when they come with news of a missing licence, DVLA will restrain them and call for us to come and arrest them because what happens is when the culprits realise the fine is huge, they go to other police stations and claim their licence is missing, take an extract and go for a new one,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Accra, Nii Adjei Sowah says plans are underway to train more MTTD personnel to carry out similar exercises in other parts of the region.

“You can see that these are almost a different breed of policemen who are doing enforcement on the road because even the equipment they are using you can’t use them if you are not trained. Apart from Accra, it’s only Moroccan policemen who have this equipment, so it’s a special training they have undertaken to be able to use them.”

“In fact, there are more of the speed guns, but we’re currently using just a handful of them, and we are about to train other police teams as well to take over from other areas so that they don’t have to move from one area to another, it can be simultaneously done across the city and everyone will be careful and drive within the speed limit as it is seen in many other places in other advanced countries.”