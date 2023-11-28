OccupyGhana has welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to hear the case involving the Attorney-General and one Isaac Wilberforce Mensah.

Isaac Wilberforce Mensah, on November 11, 2018, sued the Attorney-General, Auditor-General, and the Audit Service Board in the Supreme Court for several reliefs.

However, the case has been dragging since 2018, forcing OccupyGhana to file an application to join the case as a defendant.

They are fighting for an Auditor-General to execute his duties fearlessly and independently.

On October 20, 2020, the Supreme Court granted OccupyGhana leave to file an Amicus Curiae Brief in the matter, which they filed on October 26, 2020.

The court has urged the parties to file the memorandum of issues by December 22, 2023, and appear before the Court on January 31, 2024, for the case to proceed. It assured to get the case to trial.

The Court also ordered the registry to prepare a schedule of all applications filed.

In a statement issued on November 28, OccupyGhana said, “In court today, the Supreme Court disagreed with us. However, as a result of our application, the Court has set clear, mandatory deadlines for the parties to do what the law requires of them, and which we have been urging them to do: file the memorandum of issues by 22 December 2023, and appear before the Court on 31 January 2024 for the case to proceed. The Court also ordered the registry to prepare a schedule of all applications filed and rulings made in the matter to date.”

We got what we wanted from the court: ACTION. We remain committed to ensuring that the independence of the Auditor-General, which in our view is absolutely guaranteed by the Constitution, is respected by all.”