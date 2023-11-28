Ghana’s Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, expresses confidence in the nation achieving food self-sufficiency by next year, citing strategic measures taken by the government already.

After touring the Agrifest exhibition, a five-day showcase of agriculture and food innovations, Ofori-Atta applauds Ghanaians’ commitment to supporting the government’s agenda for food sufficiency.

Highlighting the government’s focus, he said the government aims to boost the agricultural sector’s growth from 6.3% last year to end imports, saving approximately “US$2 billion worth of food in poultry, rice, etc.”

In a bold move, the Ministry of Finance allocated GH¢1 billion in the 2024 budget, with an additional GH¢2 billion expected from the Development Bank of Ghana to bolster the agricultural sector.

Through the Domestic Debt Exchange Program (DDEP), the government injects GH¢10 billion into commercial banks toensure robust financial support for agriculture.

Asian African Consortium (AAC) Revolutionizes Ghana’s Rice Sub-Sector

Commending the Asian African Consortium (AAC) at Agrifest, Mr. Ofori Atta praises the company’s efforts in transforming Ghana’s rice sub-sector. AAC provides crucial technical and machinery support to smallholder farmers, addressing financial constraints.

Adelaide Siaw Agyepong, CEO of AAC, underscored the significance of their machinery in pre-farming activities, emphasizing its role in land development, crop enhancement, and irrigation.

The equipment, part of a collaboration with the Yama group of companies, aims to make Ghana’s agricultural sector competitive and sustainable.

National Farmers’ Day Celebration Unveils Agrifest Ghana 2023

As part of the 39th National Farmers’ Day celebration, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture launches Agrifest Ghana 2023, a five-day agricultural fair showcasing diverse food items and crops from different regions.

The event, initiated under the second phase of the Planting for Food and Jobs program, aims to raise awareness about various food items, their sources, and appreciate the dedicated farmers contributing to the nation’s agricultural success.