The 2023 edition of Tech in Ghana, an initiative committed to fostering and fortifying Ghana’s tech ecosystem since 2017, is underway at the Accra Digital Centre.

This conference serves as a pivotal platform, designed to facilitate valuable interactions among industry leaders, encourage global knowledge exchange, foster meaningful networking opportunities among peers in the industry, and showcase innovation.

Beyond these objectives, Tech in Ghana also aims to empower entrepreneurs by providing them with a global stage to highlight their work, ultimately granting them access to international markets.

Conducted biannually in both London and Accra, this conference brings together a diverse blend of participants, including multinational corporations, startups, tech companies, and government representatives. The event serves as a dynamic forum for collaboration, idea exchange, and the promotion of technological advancements within the vibrant tech landscape of Ghana.

On Monday, there was a media launch for the various stakeholders to meet at the residence of the British High Commissioner to have drinks, small and engage with one another ahead of the main event which started on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Speaking at the media, the Executive Deputy of the Board of Directors at Telecel Group, Eleanor Azar said her team is on board for the tech event because of Ghana’s abundance of tech talent and is with the hope of connecting and giving more opportunities to startups in the country.

The Deputy High Commissioner of the UK to Ghana, Keith McMahon MBE spoke of the UK’s interest in helping startups grow in the country and how his outfit is in constant communication with the government of the Republic of Ghana in ensuring more tech companies are set up and conducive environments are created for these companies to thrive and expand.

The Founder of Tech In Ghana, Akosua Annobil said the conference has always been at the forefront of the industry’s cutting-edge talent and conversations.

She pointed out that Tech in Ghana has been a driving force in propelling the country’s tech landscape forward.

A key highlight of this year’s event is the Kumasi Takeover, showcasing founders from the Ashanti Region who have built companies including Dext Technology, Incas Diagnostics, DefCanTalk, and Farmerline.

Students and representatives from the African Science Academy, Bluecrest University College, and the University of Energy and Natural Resources would deliver presentations, demonstrating the vibrant pool of young talent emerging from Ghana’s educational institutions.

Startups will also benefit from breakout masterclasses, while roundtables hosted by the International Trade Centre and the Tony Blair Institute will delve into how to scale as an Agritech in Africa and Ghana’s Digital Economy Policy.

This year’s event is parked with incredible speakers including representatives from the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization, International Trade Centre, Farmerline, British High Commission Accra, US Embassy, Telecel Group, Taptap Send, MTN, GSMA, ECG, Tony Blair Institute, Yellowcard, Blu Penguin, Global Forum on Cyber Expertise, Konzoom, Kola Market, Cointelegraph, Menufinder Africa, Pulse, Google Developers Group, Nubian VR, and many more.

Click here to see some pictures:

Day one of the event saw the Ambassador of the United States of America speak on her countries use of technology and how Ghana can learn and expand tech in the country. She also spoke of how the embassy is collaborating with the government and other tech start-ups to thrive in Ghana and beyond.

Also on display on the first were tech companies and what they are doing in the country.

Click here for more pictures