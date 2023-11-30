Legendary Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame has been honoured at the 50th Honorary Edition of the National Tourism Awards 2023.

The award ceremony was held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on November 29th under the theme “Celebrating 50 Years of Ghana’s Tourism Excellence”.

Okyeame Kwame was awarded for his contribution as an artistic support to the tourism industry.

Speaking to Citi News, Okyeame Kwame called on Ghanaians to embrace proper sanitation practices to encourage tourists and their relations to continuously come to Ghana.

“As people are visiting from all around the world, wherever we are, whatever we are doing let us keep our surroundings clean so that when they come, they will not get the opportunity to take pictures of the negative things that bedevils Ghana so that they will post it and next year their friends will not come so I will urge all of us to keep Ghana clean so the tourism business will go on.” He said

The ‘Faithful’ rapper continued, “Another thing I want to say is that we in Ghana must support local tourism, we need to visit the hotels, heritage sites, and the falls, and we need to visit it with our children so that the tourism industry will keep working the whole year. Because if people are waiting for African Americans to visit in December before people can be occupied and can make money as tour guides and tourist workers, I don’t think it will help the industry”.

Some of the awardees included the CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority Akwasi Agyeman, Wode Maya, Enimil Ashon, Hon. Bryan Acheampong, Mr. Frank Nana Buah and Mr. Samir Kalmoni.

