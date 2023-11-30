The Ghana Irrigation Development Authority (GIDA) has stated that it has no power to sell lands downstream of the Dawhenya irrigation scheme.

This follows allegations that the Authority had sold some lands downstream of the dam.

This occurred after hundreds of residents of Dawhenya, near Prampram in the Greater Accra Region, were displaced following the flooding of their homes caused by the spillage of the irrigation dam in the area.

The Authority, in a statement issued on Thursday, said chiefs and opinion leaders in Dawhenya could confirm that GIDA has no power in the sale of lands.

“No staff of GIDA has the power to sell lands downstream of the Dawhenya irrigation scheme. This can be confirmed by the chiefs and opinion leaders who live right in the town centre and would have reported to management. People have put up structures in the waterway downstream,” GIDA stated.

The Authority said it had been spilling with design discharges every year since 1979, and no flooding was caused during those times.

“Lands being used for Dawhenya Irrigation were acquired by the state through executive instrument EI 132 of 1977 and remain government lands, which GIDA has been protecting despite the threat from encroachment.”

“The Dawhenya Irrigation Scheme has two hundred smallholder rice farmers and private commercial farmers producing flowers for the international market and providing indirect jobs to over a thousand people,” it stated.

GIDA said it had a management team at the site full time and had conducted monitoring of the dam operation.

Again, it said it had a dam safety unit that had been conducting a dam safety evaluation every two years and found the Dawhenya dam to be in a good state.

“We have also been doing routine and annual maintenance on the dam and irrigation infrastructure. Major rehabilitation works with funding from the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) have been undertaken,” it added.

Moreover, GIDA said it was committed to fostering open communication with the local community and encouraged residents to reach out with any concerns or questions regarding the Dawhenya Irrigation Scheme.

“GIDA is dedicated to ensuring the sustainable and safe operation of irrigation schemes across the country. We appreciate the public’s understanding and support in disseminating accurate information about the Dawhenya Irrigation Scheme and its spillage structure,” it added.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT FROM GIDA HERE