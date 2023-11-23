Legendary Ghanaian musician and Climate Clock Ambassador Okyeame Kwame had the privilege of meeting former US Vice President Al Gore during the 54th Climate Reality Leadership Training in Accra.

This prestigious event, held from November 13-15, 2023, brought together a remarkable gathering of scientists, experts, and young leaders from across Africa to delve into the latest climate science, explore existing policies, and identify opportunities for climate advocacy.

Okyeame Kwame, whose passion for environmental conservation is deeply rooted in his music and activism, expressed his excitement about meeting Al Gore, a global icon in the fight against climate change.

In a post on X, the legendary rapper praised Al Gore’s unfluctuating commitment to environmental protection, stating, “Meeting Al Gore, an icon and a legend in the fight against climate change, was an absolute honour. His dedication to this cause is truly inspiring.”

Okyeame Kwame’s engagement with climate change initiatives dates back to 2015 when he served as an ambassador for the Redd Plus Campaign, a Forestry Commission of Ghana initiative aimed at reducing deforestation and promoting sustainable forest management.

In 2018, he further expanded his climate advocacy by becoming an ambassador for the Dedicated Grant Mechanism (DGM), a World Bank program spearheaded by Solidaridad, fostering sustainable agricultural practices in cocoa-growing communities.

Currently, the ‘made in Ghana’ rapper is actively engaged in school-based climate education initiatives across Ghana, empowering young champions to become stewards of the environment.

He has also embarked on a tree planting campaign, inviting children to plant trees and nurture them, fostering a sense of ownership and responsibility for environmental protection.

On December 24, 2023, Okyeame Kwame is scheduled to perform at the biggest end-of-year party dubbed the ‘Citituation All White Outdoor Party’ at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.

The event which is organised by Citi FM/Citi TV will feature some of Ghana’s finest musicians known for their exceptional creativity in entertainment.

The Citiuation All White Outdoor Party being the Official Christmas Party has become an annual tradition, drawing in attendees from all walks of life, eager to experience the magic that unfolds each year.

Okyeame Kwame is known for numerous monster hits songs including “Faithful” and ”Made In Ghana”

