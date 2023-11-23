The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has given the strongest indication of who his running mate will be ahead of the 2024 election.

Mr. Mahama says the individual served in his government as a Minister and discharged his duties diligently.

Speaking to NDC supporters in the Bono East Region, John Mahama stated that the process for the selection of a running mate will be done next year.

“Everyone knows him; he’s humble and very resourceful; he served in my government. Our party has rules in selecting a running mate; we will select the running mate next year,” Mr. Mahama hinted.

The former president is seeking re-election in the 2024 elections.

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang was Mr. Mahama’s running mate in the 2016 and 2020 general elections, respectively.