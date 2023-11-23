Residents of Dannso in the Bosome Freho District in the Ashanti Region are demanding the protection of a major river as the government begins a Community Mining Program in the area.

The Dani River serves as a major water source for residents and farmers in the area, but there are fears that the government’s Community Mining program could threaten the water body.

There was a heavy security presence during the launch of the program on Wednesday after residents threatened to resist the commissioning.

The program was, however, launched, and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources assured that emerging concerns would be addressed.

Deputy Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker, revealed that the Ministry would intensify its monitoring of the site to ensure responsible mining.

“I would want to reassure the people of Danso that this is a well-thought-through project by the government. We have an operational guide that guides the activities of the operators, and therefore this is different from galamsey. This is not illegal. This is not galamsey. So we are using this to put the teeming youth together to guide them to mine responsibly. And that has been the aim of community mining.”

Mr. Mireku also emphasized that the Community Mining project is to create jobs that are meaningful and beneficial to the mining communities.