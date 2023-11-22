Traditional authorities in the Wassa Fiase Traditional Area, in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality in the Western Region, have lamented the closure of the mining firm Future Global Resources.

In light of this, a four-member delegation of chiefs from the Wassa Fiase Traditional Area has petitioned the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to investigate the circumstances under which the mining company has ceased operations in the area.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Nana Nteboa Pra IV, the Chief of Himan Presta, stated that the mining firm has neglected its Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) in the area.

Nana Nteboa Pra IV expressed concern that the situation may lead to unemployment and underdevelopment in the area.

“We are here at your office to let you know that our community is in distress. We don’t know the status of Future Global Resources, and we want to hear something positive from you,” Nana Nteboa Pra IV said.