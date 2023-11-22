The government of Ghana has waived the requirement for pre-arrival visa acquisition for travellers to Ghana ahead of the Christmas season.

This means that passengers will instead receive their visas upon arrival in Ghana.

The arrangement, in effect from December 1, 2023, to January 15, 2024, is part of the government’s Beyond the Return agenda.

This information was conveyed in a circular from the Ministry of Transport to all airlines operating in the country.

“Following consultation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ghana Immigration Service and the Ghana Tourism Authority, approval has been given for passengers travelling to Ghana to opt for visa-on-arrival waiving the requirement for prior

approval. This arrangement is effective from 1st December 2023 to 15th January 2024.”

“Consequently, it would be appreciated if systems are updated to reflect this new arrangement and those responsible for checking-in passengers travelling to Ghana advised not to insist on entry visas prior to their boarding.”