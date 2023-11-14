Government has approved a 23% increment in the base pay within the Single Spine Salary Structure for all public sector workers.

This decision follows extensive negotiations with Organized Labour.

Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, announced that the adjustment will be effective from January 1, 2024, to June 2024.

He further added that the base pay will be increased from July 2024 to December 2024, bringing the total increase to 25%.

“We agreed that the minimum wage would be reviewed upwards by 22%, averaging from 14.88 to GH18.15…We have concluded that the national base pay will be increased by 23% between 1st February 2024 to 30 June 2024 and subsequently an additional an additional 2% incremnent will be added making it 25% from July to December 2024,” he stated.

Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress, Dr. Yaw Baah, speaking on behalf of Organized Labour, expressed optimism that the government will diligently implement the decision.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Minister of Finance emphasized the government’s commitment to enhancing the well-being of public sector workers.

Organized Labour demanded a 60% rise in base pay across all levels for the 2023 fiscal year, but several meetings failed to yield positive results for government workers.

The government subsequently agreed to increase the base pay on the Single Spine Salary Structure by 30% for all public sector works effective January 1, 2023.