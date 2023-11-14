The New Patriotic Party on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, vetted Nii Lantey Bannerman and Mannaf Sowah, the two aspirants seeking to be the party’s parliamentary candidate for the Odododiodio constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

The vetting took place at the NPP’s new Greater Accra Regional Office in Teshie ahead of the party’s upcoming primaries in orphan constituencies on December 2, 2023.

Supporters of the aspirants however clashed at the premises of the regional office, although the reasons for the chaos were not immediately known.

The General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong, subsequently stepped in to calm the supporters down.

“We don’t want any chaos here. We have been able to run presidential primaries which were very difficult, but at the end of the day, we saw it was very peaceful… So please let us not bring any problems here. If you misbehave, I will disqualify the two of them. We want peace.”

“Do you want a candidate or want an MP? We don’t want any fighting here. If anyone misbehaves, the person will be arrested,” he warned.

The vetting process was followed by balloting, after which Mannaf Sowah picked the first slot while Bannerman picked the second slot.