The Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations has expressed disappointment over the inadequate budgetary allocation toward the implementation of the inclusive education policy, as access to education still remains a major challenge for Persons With Disabilities.

According to the federation, its members still face exclusion in the areas of health and employment and are being discriminated against.

Speaking at a training program for state agencies on the Rights of Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) and Inclusive Development in Akosombo, the Programmes Director for the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations, Adam Abdul-Wahab, indicated that there’s a need for the government to put affirmative measures in place to address all these concerns.

He, however, expressed fear regarding how issues concerning disabilities are handled in the country, as the federation believes Ghana may struggle to attain Goal 10 and 11 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which strive to reduce inequality within and among countries by empowering and working to make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, and sustainable.

Meanwhile, Africa Education Watch contends that the government’s 2024 budget falls short of the minimum international benchmark for financing education.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Education Policy Research and Advocacy Organisation pointed out that the budget statement fails to allocate appropriate funds to the education sector, jeopardizing Ghana’s efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goal Four (SDG4), aimed at inclusive, equitable quality education, and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all.

“Once again, Ghana has failed to meet the minimum international benchmarks for financing education. The declining proportion of the national budget allocated to the education sector will negatively affect Ghana’s attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals 4 targets by 2030,” Africa Education Watch stated.

The organization also observed that Ghana’s economy has quadrupled over the past seven years and is projected to further increase in 2024.

“However, as the economy expands, education’s share of GDP continues to decline,” it added.

EduWatch urged the government to reset public education financing protocols to enhance the supply of globally competitive human capital needed for economic development.

“The government must prioritize spending efficiency and equitable spending in the education sector to achieve universal and equitable access to high-quality public education with relevant outcomes across all levels,” it added.

Read the full statement from EduWatch here