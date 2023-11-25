The University of Ghana has launched a collaborative Medical and Student Exchange Programme with the University of the West Indies in Barbados.

This six-year initiative aims to foster collaboration, cultural understanding, and prepare graduates for diverse healthcare environments.

Ghanaian and Barbadian medical students will undergo part of their academic training in both countries.

The program, inaugurated by the University of Ghana, allows students to complete their first three years of medical studies at the University of the West Indies.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, also emphasized the positive impact on students and faculty, highlighting its innovative contribution to developing human resources capable of improving healthcare delivery globally. The collaboration also enhances staff and student collaboration in research and teaching.

In an interview with Citi News, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo stressed the program’s significance in fostering cross-cultural learning, making graduates well-prepared for diverse healthcare settings. She indicated that “the initiative aligns with the University of Ghana’s commitment to addressing healthcare challenges through global partnerships.”

Principal and Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University of the West Indies, Prof. Clive Landis, assured students that the program has been given accreditation by professional medical bodies in both Ghana and Barbados.

In her remarks at the official signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, the Head of Mission, Barbados High Commission in Ghana, Her Excellency Mrs. Juliette Babb-Riley, indicated that the joint Transnational Medical Programme aligns with Barbados’ policy to strengthen links with the Government of Ghana.