The Ministry of Interior has commended the Ghana National Fire Service and its stakeholders for working assiduously to reduce bushfires in the country.

A total of 791 bush fires were recorded in 2022, compared to 573 recorded this year, a significant reduction which has been attributed to the intensive fire safety education embarked on by the service.

Addressing a gathering on behalf of the Minister of Interior during the launch of the 2023-2024 National Bushfire Prevention Campaign in Nsawam Adoagyiri today, the Director of Finance and Administration at the ministry, Madam Doreen Payin Annan, indicated that the government will not relent in its efforts to keep the country’s natural landscapes from the destructive forces of bushfires.

“The government, on its part, is not sparing any effort to protect our natural landscape from the destructive forces of bushfires. The protection of our environment, our communities, and the safety of our citizens is our solemn duty.”

On his part, the Chief Fire Officer, Julius A. Kunnor, indicated that the Bushfire campaign, which has been in existence for the past 16 years, is a fundamental necessity to safeguard the country’s natural resources and food security. Hence, there is a need for all to come on board to take necessary actions to prevent bushfires.

The Chief Fire Officer added that the service is poised to strengthen its collaborations with the Ministry of Education, Agriculture, EPA, NADMO, among others, to develop a comprehensive strategy for bushfire prevention and management.