A Requiem Mass was held on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, in honour of late former First Lady, Theresa Kufuor.

The event was held at the Christ the King Catholic Church, Cantonments, Accra.

The requiem mass brought together high-profile personalities, politicians, members of the New Patriotic Party, as well as the family and friends of the late former First Lady.

Theresa Kufuor, the wife of former President John Agyekum Kufuor, died at her home in Peduase surrounded by her family on Sunday, October 1. She was 87.

Her one-week celebration was held at Peduase in the Eastern Region on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

The final funeral rites for the former First Lady will take place at the forecourt of the state house on November 16, 2023.

The funeral rites would continue in Kumasi on November 18, after which she would be laid to rest on November 19, 2023.

The late Theresa Aba Kufuor had been a devoted companion of former President Kufuor throughout their 61 years of marriage.

She was a member of a well-known family from Odumase, in the Bono Region, and a retired nurse and midwife.

She lived most of her working life in the United Kingdom after her studies at the Radcliffe Infirmary, Oxford, and Paddington General Hospital in London.

She qualified as a state-certified midwife with a certificate in premature nursing.

She was the last born of her parents.