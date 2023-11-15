Energy Minister and Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has eulogized Mrs. Theresah Aba Kufuor, the late former First Lady and wife of the 2nd President of the 4th Republic, His Excellency John Agyekum Kufuor.

The Energy Minister, who is a paternal grandson of the former President, recounted the motherly relationship with the former First Lady, describing her as a disciplinarian and devout Christian who continued to sing in her church choir even as the First Lady.

Amid deep emotions, the Manhyia South MP reminisced about the last time he shared a space with the late former lady. That was when he, together with Otumfuo Apagyahene, President Kufuor, and the late Mrs. Aba Kufuor, were at the University of Ghana Medical Centre when all four of them tested positive for COVID-19.

“Aunty Aba, as we affectionately called her, will be sorely missed, and we wish her a peaceful and eternal rest.”

The funeral arrangements for the late First Lady start with a requiem mass on Wednesday, 15th November 2023, at the Christ the King Catholic Church, Cantonments.

On Thursday, 16th November 2023, a state funeral will be held in her honour, and the final funeral rites will continue during the weekend on the 18th of November at the Heroes Park in Kumasi.