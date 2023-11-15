The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) is set to embark on a nationwide revenue mobilization exercise to retrieve all arrears owed by customers starting Monday, November 20, 2023.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the company announced that disconnection teams and task forces in various regions and district offices would disconnect all categories of customers whose bills were in arrears.

“Disconnected customers will be made to pay their bills in full together with reconnection fees before they are reconnected. We therefore advise our valued customers to make efforts to pay their bills and clear all arrears to avoid being disconnected,” the GWCL added.

In addition to disconnecting defaulters, the company mentioned that the teams would check for illegal connections, self-reconnections, and the illegal use of in-line booster pumps at customer premises.

“All persons found to be engaged in such criminal activities shall be arrested by the Police and prosecuted,” it added.

The Water Company also indicated that paid-up customers must leave their payment receipts behind when leaving their homes (premises) to avoid wrongful disconnections. It noted that customers who had paid via mobile money or other electronic means would need to show SMS or electronic payment receipts as proof of payment.

“Payment of water bills can be made at all Ghana Water Limited (GWL) Offices and Revenue Collection Points, via mobile money payments such as Vodafone cash, MTN MOMO, AT Cash, Slydepay, Express Pay and all GWL partnered banks across the country.”

“Follow the mobile money payment process on your network and pay your bills in comfort. Payment can also be made via the GWL Customer App which can be downloaded from Google Play Store or App Store,” it further stated.

It entreated customers to cooperate with the teams as they undertook the exercise to collect and mobilise the much-needed revenue to improve water supply service in the country.

Read the full statement from the GWCL here