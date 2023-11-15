The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has lambasted the New Patriotic Party government over the arrest of some Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) who used to collect tolls.

The PWDs, who were toll collectors and had gone to the Roads Ministry to seek an audience with the Minister on the issue of the payment of their unpaid salary arrears, were arrested by the police.

Read the full statement below

STATEMENT ON THE ARREST BY THE POLICE OF DISABLED TOLL BOOTH COLLECTORS AT THE MINISTRY OF ROADS

The National Democratic Congress has learnt with utter shock and disbelief the arrest of some members of a group of disabled people who, until the arbitrary closure of all road tollbooths in Ghana by the government, were the personnel collecting tolls, and who had gone to the Ministry to seek an audience with the Minister on the issue of the payment of their unpaid salary arrears.

As our people say, if you have no money for your in-laws, you do not go further to insult them, thus adding salt to injury.

Reports that disabled persons, whose entire livelihood depended on the remuneration in these extremely difficult times could be arrested and detained by peace officers in the Ghana of the 21st century are a dark blot on the already terribly blackened human rights record of the Akufo-Addo government.

It is even more baffling that the loudmouthed Minister for Roads, apparently afraid of a meeting with disabled persons, ordered their arrest and detention.

We will, in accordance with our mandate to hold the government accountable, be watching closely and be demanding justice for those whose only crime for their arrest and detention, is an opportunity to engage with the Minister for the resolution of their problems.

ISSUED IN ACCRA THIS 15TH NOVEMBER, 2023

KAKRA ESSAMUAH

Communication Director NDC