The atmosphere was electric at the Soho Bar in Airport, Accra as music fans eagerly awaited the commencement of Highlife singer Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr’s ‘LightHouse’ album listening party on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

As the MC for the night Kofi Okyere Darko aka KOD introduced Akwaboah, a spotlight illuminated the stage, and the multiple-award-winning highlife musician emerged, clad in a resplendent white apparel.

The crowd erupted in applause and cheers, their voices filling the venue with a wave of admiration and appreciation.

Akwaboah performed with a live band. His emotional songs and lyrical skill created a realm of musical bliss.

Each track from the ‘LightHouse’ album unfolded like a masterpiece, showcasing his versatility and mastery of his craft.

The crowd swayed and sang along, their voices blending harmoniously with Akwaboah’s, creating a symphony of shared passion and appreciation.

As the night progressed, anticipation heightened. The crowd wondered who would join the former Sarkcess Music signee for a collaboration.

And then, it happened – Sarkodie, Ghana’s rap king, emerged from the wings. The crowd roared in approval as Sarkodie took his place beside Akwaboah.

The two musicians, representing different generations of Ghanaian music, stood together, united by their shared love for the art form.

Sarkodie’s presence added a new dimension to the listening party, infusing the event with an electrifying energy that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

His rap verses, suffused with his signature wit and wordplay, perfectly complemented Akwaboah’s magical melodies, creating a musical tapestry that left the audience gripping.

The ‘LightHouse’ album listening party concluded with a sense of triumph and camaraderie, solidifying Akwaboah’s position as one of Ghana’s most celebrated musicians.

All the patrons interviewed by Ghanaweekend expressed satisfaction with the event’s organisation.

Some of the tracks on the 11-track ‘LightHouse’ album, which is scheduled for release on November 24, 2023, include “Asikyere” featuring Sarkodie, “My Darling” featuring Kwabena Kwabena, and “Odo Do Me” featuring Strongman.

Watch the performance below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ghana Weekend (@ghanaweekend)