The Ghana Police Service has announced plans to bolster security in the country, particularly in areas with faulty street lights and traffic signals.

According to recent statistics from the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), about 50 percent of traffic signals across the country are dysfunctional. It also reveals that inadequate street lighting contributes to over 30% of road crashes annually. The absence of non-functioning street lights conceals important visual cues, such as road markings, traffic signs, and potential obstacles, making navigation difficult and increasing the likelihood of crashes.

Speaking at a multi-stakeholder engagement in Accra, the Director of Education, Research and Training for the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service emphasized the dynamics of its ‘Traffic Tech in Ghana’ initiative.

“We are deploying speed cameras all over in the country. Some will be physically deployed at junctions, others will be in vehicles to observe drivers who aren’t complying with red and amber lights regulations such that if the lights are not functioning, the cameras we’ve deployed will also not function.”