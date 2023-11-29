The Sekondi-Takoradi Christmas City Project, which annually highlights the culture of the people during the Christmas yuletide, has been embraced by Ghana’s High Commission in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The Deputy Ghana High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Ireland, Rita Tani Iddi, assured during an interaction with organizers of the Sekondi-Takoradi Christmas City Project that the High Commission would help push the project to earn the global recognition it seeks.

She commended the organizers for their sterling efforts in seeking good attractions for the masquerade festival and now for their “desire to send it global.”

Her Excellency Rita Tani Iddi, a long-standing fan of masquerade parades, received a 2023 masquerade uniform and cups from the Iron Fighters masquerade group, presented by the Project Lead of the Sekondi Takoradi Christmas City Project, Charles Cobbina. She recounted her days at the Holy Child Training College, where she used to witness the spectacular displays of masquerade groups in the Sekondi area.

She expressed happiness that the parade has been sustained for decades and with several modifications, therefore expressing confidence that the decision by the organizers to seek the support of the High Commission is “a good decision as it will open a lot of doors because we will put it on the front burner.”

“I look forward to the edition that will be held here in London or anywhere in the UK,” she said.

On his part, Head of Chancery, Peprah Appretwum suggested that, in the not-too-distant future, organizers should consider running activities for Ghanaian children born in the United Kingdom for them to know that their roots have a beautiful culture and an enduring spirit.

Project Lead of the Sekondi Takoradi Christmas City Project, Charles Cobbinah, said the decision to seek the support of the High Commission sits with the fact that “we want the project to gain an official endorsement and acceptance.”

“We are well aware of how far the project can travel should the High Commission decide to take a lead role in our collective efforts to sell the masquerade parade and its attendant activities not just to our brothers and sisters here but to the entire UK community.”

“It is therefore heartwarming to hear that you have taken special interest in this forward march. I will go back to Ghana on this high note knowing that we have your full support.”

Launched in 2021 in collaboration with the Western Region Coordinating Council, the Sekondi – Takoradi Christmas City Project aims to make the twin-city the preferred destination for Christmas revelers.

The project, which runs from December 20 to January 4, highlights several unique places of interest, including waterfalls, crocodile ponds, forts, museums, and other historical grounds, but more importantly, the masquerade parade of over 20 masquerade clubs is the highlight.