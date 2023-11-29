SES HD PLUS Ghana, the leading high definition (HD) satellite broadcast service provider in Ghana has been honoured at the just ended 5th National Communications Awards. Whereas the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO); Adelaide Abbiw-Williams was honoured with the prestigious Technology Leadership Award, whiles the company was presented with the Innovation in Digital Solutions Award of the Year recognizing the company’s commitment to excellence and innovation in the satellite media broadcasting and technology space.

The National Communication Awards held its 5th edition of the awards scheme at the Underbridge Events Centre, East Legon to recognize and honor brands for their excellence and innovation. Celebrating the stellar achievements of SES HD PLUS Ghana and highlighting its significant contributions to the advancement of technology and digital solutions in the country, Rad Communications; organizers of the award scheme said “This award is in recognition of your exceptional service, ground-breaking innovations, and relentless dedication to advancing communications infrastructure, technology, and digitalization within your industry”.

Adelaide Abbiw – Wiliams, CEO of SES HD PLUS Ghana upon receipt of the two awards expressed her gratitude to the organizers for recognizing her brand’s commitment to innovation in television broadcasting and her teams’ efforts in ensuring quality HD experience reaches every home irrespective of economic status. She said, “I am grateful to receive the Technology Leadership Award of the Year’ at the National Communications Awards 2023, and proud that SES HD PLUS GH also earned ‘Innovation in Digital Solutions of the Year.’ Kudos to Team HD+ and our Partners for making it happen. This win is for all of us! Looking forward to collaborating with more stakeholders so we can push boundaries and inspire change in the world of satellite TV technology”.

SES launched HD+ to democratize quality TV viewing for Ghanaians and offers the greatest linear content via over 20 channels in HD pictures for as low as GHS12 plus 100 free SD channels. HD+ offers several innovative features, convenient payments with call center support and accessible across multiple devices including the HD+ Decoder, Samsung TVs, and My HD PLUS Mobile App.

The company has consistently invested in Ghana’s human capital through its various training programmes. In May 2023, the company attained a milestone of training 10,000 persons since inception and initiated a special training program for Ghanaian female prison officers in satellite installation. SES HD PLUS Ltd believes that empowering locals with skills does not only enhance its after sales service but contribute to the economic empowerment of locals through job creation.

About SES HD PLUS

SES HD PLUS Ghana Limited is a subsidiary of SES, the leading global content connectivity solutions provider. SES HD PLUS Ghana which was founded in December 2020 markets the HD+ Product which promises to provide satellite homes with quality and affordable entertainment options by leveraging SES’s experience of delivering satellite TV channels directly to home (DTH) and its success of rolling out the HD+ subscription-based platform in Germany.

HD+ offers up to over 20 popular free-to-air TV channels in high-definition quality (HD and Ultra HD 4K) in addition to over 100 free-to-air SD channels generally available on the MultiTV satellite platform in Ghana. HD+ can be accessed either on the HD+ Decoder available for purchase at authorized HD+ dealer outlets and Electroland stores nationwide.

The HD+ Service can also be received via the My HD PLUS operator App downloaded on QLED or UHD TV sets from Samsung or via an HD+ Module bundled with NASCO TV Sets. SES HD PLUS Ghana is collaborating with Adom TV, Joy Prime, GTV, UTV, Joy News, GTV Sports+, GhOne, Metro TV, TVXYZ, Citi TV, Fix and Foxi, Kool HD, DGN, 4Syte TV, YTV, GNTV Junior, Aljazeera, AfroSini HD, SCOOORE HD, Sporty TV, KiddiVille HD and Genuis HD to deliver their content in high-definition quality.

There are four TV packages available: GHS12 for a week, GHS35 for a month, GHS85 for three months and an annual package that costs GHS290. HD+ is open to all broadcasters and looks forward to partnering with additional broadcasters who want to deliver their content in high-definition quality. Visit www.hd-plus.com.gh for further information.