Ghanaians and politicians have been admonished by the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference to refrain from capitalizing on religion for political gains.

The Bishops’ Conference condemned what it indicated as attempts “to introduce and inflame religious passion in political discourse and activities” in Ghana.

As contained in a communiqué issued by the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference at the end of its annual plenary assembly held in Sunyani in the Bono Region from November 6 -18, 2023, the Conference is also urging people to respect the fact that Ghana is a secular state and put the country first in their political campaigns to protect and preserve the peace and unity we have.

“We observe with growing concern attempts to introduce and inflame religious passion in political discourse and activities. Ghana as a nation is a secular state recognizing the right of all persons to practise any religion and to freely form or belong to any political party of their choice, irrespective of their religious affiliation. We, however, urge all Ghanaians to respect this prescription of our Constitution and avoid any attempt to engage in a “politics of religion”. In this light, we advise all Ghanaians to put Ghana first in their political campaigns so as to preserve the peace and unity of our motherland.”

The National Peace Council (NPC) in a similar form on November 15, 2023, also cautioned Ghanaians to desist from inflaming religious passion ahead of the 2024 general elections.