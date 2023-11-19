Former President John Dramani Mahama has blamed the Akufo-Addo-led administration for the current retrogression and hardships in the nation.

Despite a gradual decline in the inflation rate, the government seems to be struggling to turn the economy around amidst an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout, the free fall of the cedi against major trading currencies, worsening unemployment rate among others.

Addressing a gathering in Wenchi as part of his Building Ghana Tour, John Dramani Mahama has attributed Ghana’s current poor state to the bad leadership of the NPP administration.

He expressed the view that the present government has impeded the nation’s advancement, particularly by bringing to a standstill the ongoing developmental projects initiated by the erstwhile Mahama administration.

“People thought there was development and prosperity here, and now we have lost everything. The nation is pitiful, the country is facing hardships, and the economy is bad.”

“I thought they would continue the good work I left behind, but the nation seems to be retrogressing in development,” Mahama complained.

Mr. Mahama reminisced when Ghana held the title of the black star of Africa after being the first African country to gain independence and urged the youth to stay hopeful in the promise of a better Ghana, as the NDC is the best bet for better development and growth.

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) kicked off the Building Ghana Tour in the Bono Region on November 17.