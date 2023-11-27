Two additional individuals are said to have fallen victim to unknown attackers in the Nkwanta South Municipality, following last week’s sporadic shooting that claimed several lives.

The recent incident is believed to have occurred in a neighbouring community within the municipality.

Despite this, sources close to the development tell Citi News that there is a gradual return to calm in the Nkwanta community, as some locals resume visits to the market for essential goods.

The military is actively conducting patrols in the area to ensure peace and order.

However, as a precaution, schools in the municipality still remain closed.

Residents in Nkwanta in the Oti Region fled their homes following renewed clashes between the Adele, Challa, and Akyode tribes over disagreements on the performance of ritual rites related at the 2023 annual Yam Festival.

Several persons were shot dead while many were left injured. The injured were treated at various hospitals and health centres in Nkwanta.