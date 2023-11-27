Renowned Ghanaian poet Apiorkor Seyiram Ashong-Abbey popular known as Apiorkor kicked off “The Matriarch’s Verse Experience 2023” with an inspiring poetivism walk.

The walk commenced on Monday, November 27, 2023, from the 37 Military Teaching Hospital and concluded at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel.

This symbolic journey marked the beginning of a transformative four-day event that celebrates the power of poetry to transcend cultural and societal norms.

“The Matriarch’s Verse Experience” is more than just a performance; it’s a movement that challenges the status quo and embraces the diversity of human experience. Apiorkor, a visionary poet and media practitioner, has crafted a narrative that resonates with universal truths, inviting audiences to embark on a poetic odyssey that delves into the complexities of identity, history, heritage, and societal structures.

Beyond the mesmerising performances at an Open Mic night and a grand Poetry concert, the event features workshops and panels that provide a deeper understanding of the creative process and explore the intersection of poetry, art, and societal change.

Apiorkor’s influence extends far beyond the stage. Her work, often described as “Verse Journalism,” has carved a path that inspires a new generation to break free from creative constraints and push the boundaries of traditional poetry.

“The Matriarch’s Verse Experience” is a manifestation of Apiorkor’s transformative power and her commitment to using poetry as a tool for social change.

The event promises to be an unforgettable journey into the depths of human expression and a celebration of the transformative power of words.

The four-day event, which began today, will continue on Tuesday at the National Theatre, Wednesday at the British Council Accra, and end on Thursday with a mega concert at 6 pm at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel.

Ticket Information:

NB! All Workshops & Panels are free (29th November, 2023)

The Matriarch’s Verse Poetry Concert

Date: Thursday, 30th November, 2023

Venue: Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra

Ticket Prices:

Standard Single – GHc200

Standard Double – GHc350

VIP Single – GHc300

VIP Double – GH550.00

Student – GHc50

To purchase tickets dial *727*12*22# or visit call (+233) 27 143 0082 for event details and ticket information.

Watch the video below