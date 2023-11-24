In a mind-blowing fusion of Poetry, Art, and Activism, Team Apiorkor’s “The Matriarch’s Verse Experience 2023” emerges as a cultural milestone, challenging conventions and redefining the boundaries of artistic expression.

This immersive journey into the heart of the human experience is not merely a performance but a revolutionary tapestry of verse that demands attention.

A Poetic Revolution:

“The Matriarch’s Verse Experience 2023” stands as a testament to the transformative power of words. Apiorkor, a visionary Poet and Media Practitioner, weaves a narrative that transcends cultural and societal norms, inviting audiences to embark on a poetic odyssey that resonates with universal truths. This groundbreaking work is more than a performance; it’s a movement—a call to challenge the status quo and embrace the diversity of human experience.

Workshops, Panels, Poetivism and Exhibition at THE MATRIARCH’S VERSE EXPERIENCE:

Beyond the mesmerising performances at an Open Mic night and a grand Poetry concert, TeamApiorkor extends an invitation to engage with the creative process through workshops and panels. Attendees have the unique opportunity to delve into the intricacies of the craft, exploring the intersection of Poetry, Art, and societal change.

This is also an opportunity for Poets, Literary Artists and creatives in general, to discover how they can make viable businesses out of their artistic practices.

An accompanying exhibition and Apiorkor’s one-mile walk on the streets of Accra showcase the visual elements that complement verses, providing a multi-sensory experience that enriches the understanding of the Matriarch’s Verse universe; and the power of Poetivism and Artivism.

Apiorkor – A Trailblazer in Poetry and Art:

Apiorkor’s influence extends far beyond the stage.

As a Poet, author, TED Speaker and Versatile Creative she has carved a path that inspires a new generation to break free from creative constraints.

Her work (styled as Verse Journalism) delves into the complexities of identity, history, heritage and complex societal structures, bordering on the controversial and pushing the boundaries of traditional Poetry.

Apiorkor is not just an artist; she is a cultural architect, reshaping the landscape of contemporary Ghanaian Poetry, together with her artistic conglomerate – TeamApiorkor.

The Matriarch’s Verse Poetry Concert:

To fully immerse yourself in Apiorkor’s revolutionary work, mark your calendars for “The Matriarch’s Verse Poetry Concert”.

This live event promises to bring the magic of “The Matriarch’s Verse Experience 2023” to life, on stage. Witness the fusion of Poetry, Music, and Visual Art in a captivating performance that transcends the ordinary – with the poet Apiorkor in concert.

Ticket Information:

NB! All Workshops & Panels are free (29th November, 2023)

The Matriarch’s Verse Poetry Concert

Date: Thursday, 30th November, 2023

Venue: Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra

Ticket Prices:

Standard Single – GHc200

Standard Double – GHc350

VIP Single – GHc300

VIP Double – GH550.00

Student – GHc50

To purchase tickets dial *727*12*22# or visit call (+233) 27 143 0082 for event details and ticket information.

Don’t miss the chance to be part of a poetic revolution. Secure your tickets now and join TeamApiorkor on a journey that challenges, inspires and leaves an indelible mark on the soul.

“The Matriarch’s Verse Experience 2023” is not just an event; it’s a cultural awakening that beckons all to be part of the change.