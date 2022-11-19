The National Theatre came alive on November 18, 2022 as Apiorkor held the third edition of her poetry event, ‘The Matriarch’s Verse’.

This year’s event, organised in partnership with the KGL Foundation the National Theatre of Ghana, was themed ‘Ghana at 65 – The State of the Nation’.

It had in attendance poetry lovers, art enthusiasts, academics, socialites, opinion leaders, as well as patrons living in Ghana and beyond.

There were poetic and musical performances, by Nana Asaase, T’Neeya, the National Dance ensemble, the National Symphony Orchestra, Achievers and Ehalakasa.

Alternative musician Kirani Ayat was also on stage to entertain the audience.

There was an exhibition that combined arts and business, to examine and interrogate the economic, social and cultural state of the nation of Ghana.

It’s a night of poetry, music and art. 3rd edition of ‘The Matriarch’s Verse’ happening at the National Theatre #GhanaWeekend pic.twitter.com/ZwCdWVy7fV — Ghana Weekend (@GhanaWeekend) November 18, 2022

Ghanaian traditional band, Kwan Pa provided great music at the foyer while the exhibition was ongoing.

Kwan Pa band setting the mood for ‘The Matriarch Verse’ by Apiorkor. Happening now at the National Theatre #GhanaWeekend pic.twitter.com/PDtUpJ1vfn — Ghana Weekend (@GhanaWeekend) November 18, 2022

Apiorkor [Seyiram Ashong-Abbey] is a Ghanaian poet, media practitioner, activist of Ga-Daŋme/Ewe ancestry, and author of ‘The Matriarch’s Verse’.

She is an editorial advisor for The InfluencHER Project.

Again, she is a board member of the Poetry Association of Ghana, a National Executive Committee member of the Ghana Association of Writers (GAW) and a Director-At-Large of the Democrats Abroad Africa Committee’s ExCom, as the Coordinator of Democrats Abroad Ghana.

Apiorkor is also the Head of Programs Production at Accra-based Citi FM/Citi TV and the host of ‘Diplomatic License’ and ‘What’s Cooking?’ on Citi TV.

The Matriarch’s Verse remains Ghana’s largest independently organised Poetry event.

‘The Matriarch’s Verse’ 2022 is sponsored by Kri8 Concept, Himaya Ushering, Ahaspora Young Professionals, Democrats Abroad – Ghana, the Poetry Association of Ghana and the European Union.

Partners are – UNESCO, B. You by Berla Mundi, EHALAKASA, The Musical Lunatics, Colour Cast Print Solutions and Avonsige Fashion House.

Media Partners are 97.3 Citi FM; Citi TV, citinewsroom.com, Ghana Weekend, Ameyaw Debrah Media and Hyperlink.

This is a Beyond the Return event.

The Matriarch’s Verse by APIORKOR is a Fablinks production, supported by Tuniq Africa Ltd.