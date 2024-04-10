Empress Gifty and some gospel heavyweights are set to deliver an unforgettable experience to patrons of The Resurrection Effect Concert (TREC) Reloaded.

The event is slated for 4 pm at the National Theatre today. TREC was earlier scheduled to take place at the Living Faith Ministries International, Ashaley Botwe on Monday, April 1, 2024.

Unfortunately, due to some technical challenges beyond the control of the organisers, it was postponed.

According to the musician, they arrived at this decision following the outpouring of love from patrons amidst technical difficulties.

Empress Gifty has therefore urged the afflicted, the dejected, and those with grateful hearts who want to offer thanksgiving to make a date on Wednesday.

The gospel minister added that the team has put in place adequate mechanisms for an awesome event.

TREC Reloaded will feature ACP Kofi Sarpong, Kofi Owusu Peprah, Oheneba Clement, Jack Alolome, and other surprises on the night.