Edem Agbana, the National Democratic Congress Parliamentary Candidate for Ketu North, has asserted that his youthfulness should not be viewed as a barrier to serving in parliament.

Despite his relatively young age, Agbana believes that his extensive political background has equipped him with the necessary skills to effectively carry out parliamentary duties.

During an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Agbana expressed his disagreement with the notion that young individuals are unfit for parliamentary roles.

He emphasized that competence in representing constituents should not be determined by age alone, but rather by one’s ability to effectively address the needs and concerns of the people.

Agbana further emphasized the importance of evaluating maturity and wisdom based on experience rather than age, advocating for a more inclusive approach to political representation.

“I disagree with people who think that people like Edem Agbana and others who are in their early 30s or late 20s are too youthful to go to parliament.

“I don’t think so, I think that when you are young you are competent and you have what it takes to represent your people, the people will give you the opportunity and when they give you the opportunity you must be able to deliver.”

“I am going to parliament as a politician with a very rich experience despite being quite young,” he stated.