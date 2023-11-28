With the impact of climate change being observed worldwide, Rotary members are spearheading initiatives and participating in global conversations to foster sustainable practices.

Abdul Rashid Wumpini Alhassan of Northern region, Tamale Ghana, and Eva-Marie Mawuena Abla Ecklu of Accra were chosen as one of 22 young volunteers by Rotary for his dedication to environmental causes to participate in the global environmental dialogue at COP28.

Rashid is an Ambassador for the Rotary End Plastic Soup initiative and founder of the Ummy Relief Foundation, an organization that focuses on nurturing a generation of environmentally conscious leaders among children. Both roles have allowed me to deepen my involvement in the fight against plastic pollution.

Rashid is set to enhance His knowledge of climate action, gaining experience that will empower his future initiatives to create a sustainable impact at home and worldwide.

Rashid hassled environmental volunteers in Ghana to successfully train over 100 children in critical eco-friendly practices, such as tree planting and plastic recycling.

“My commitment to environmental preservation stems from a deep concern for the planet’s well-being. I believe in the importance of sustainable practices to safeguard our ecosystems for future generations,” he said.

Eva’s focus is on green transition and energy. Her work focuses on projects tackling challenges, particularly in the oil palm and coconut sector, which contributes significantly to greenhouse gas emissions. Eva provided technical assistance by training farmers on Best Management Practices for cultivating oil palm seedlings. The Climate Resilient Oil Palm Project (AngloGold (2023) was implemented to improve farmers’ livelihoods through oil palm production while also boosting agroindustry and mitigating climate change.

Eva’s focus is further defined by three pillars: community engagement with local communities to disseminate sustainable practices, personal research on climate issues, and actively seeking funding to support effective projects that solve climate difficulties.

Rotary’s participation in COP28 underscores its wider dedication to environmental sustainability and serves to highlight the critical role of younger generations in addressing the challenges of climate change. “Rotary believes in the transformative power of youth to shape the environmental future,” said Rotary International President Gordon McInally. “These young leaders are not just attending a conference; they are there to ignite change, bring fresh perspectives and innovative approaches to the global platform.”

Across the globe, Rotary members have pioneered a multitude of community-driven solutions that address environmental challenges, from Madagascar’s reforestation projects to organic farming practices in Taiwan and the preservation of mangrove forests worldwide. The Rotary Foundation, Rotary’s charitable arm that helps clubs work together to perform meaningful and impactful service, has committed more than US$23.7 million toward sustainable, community-based environmental projects and scholarships for professionals interested in pursuing careers related to the environment.

Rotary brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.4 million members of more than 46,000 Rotary clubs in almost every country in the world. Their work improves lives at both the local and international levels, from helping families in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world. For more information, visit Rotary.org.