Officials of the UK High Commission in Ghana, along with friends, allies, and climate sustainability advocates, gathered at the residence of the High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson, on Wednesday to celebrate King Charles III’s 75th birthday.

The theme of the party centered around “sustainability” to honour the King’s unwavering commitment to a more sustainable environment.

In her address, the High Commissioner praised the resilient Ghana-UK relationship, built on a foundation of strong democracy.

She emphasized the UK government’s substantial support for Ghana in countering misinformation ahead of the 2024 general election.

“We’re supporting the Electoral Commission in our new project to tackle misinformation, a growing concern in recent elections,” she stated.

Highlighting the areas of collaboration, she mentioned Ghana’s gains in security, border protection, and climate investments.

Representing the President of Ghana, National Security Minister Albert Kan Dappah acknowledged the mutual benefits enjoyed by both countries, rooted in a well-established history.

The event featured colourful exhibitions of sustainable products by McKingtorch Africa, Trashy Bags Africa, Aqua Africa, and others, showcasing plastic alternatives. Renowned musicians such as Samini, Adina, and Bisa Kade provided an unforgettable musical experience for attendees.

The celebration of King Charles III’s birthday marks a significant milestone in his life and adds to the annals of British history, particularly since the passing of the Queen two years ago.

The event was sponsored by Guinness Ghana, Aviance, British Airways, and Starbucks Bank.