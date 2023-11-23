Webster University, a distinguished American institution founded in 1915, has been committed to delivering a transformative global education experience for over a century.

As part of its continuous evaluation of its worldwide campus network, the university announces the decision to transition the Webster University Ghana campus to Teach-Out mode by December 2023.

Established in 2013, the Ghana campus, situated in East Legon, Greater Accra, has been a beacon of American-style education, hosting a diverse community of international and local students. Over the past decade, it has provided high-quality educational programs, offering six bachelor’s and three master’s degrees.

The decision to transition to Teach-Out mode is the result of a comprehensive site review process, a routine analysis ensuring the consistency and quality of learning experiences across all Webster campuses. This process evaluates the strategic viability and financial health of each campus in response to the evolving needs of the communities they serve.

Webster University Ghana has played a vital role in fostering a vibrant academic community and hosting discussions on regional and international topics. The campus has been a cultural hub, connecting members of the diaspora community and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) with African heritage sites and immersing them in the rich cultural tapestry of the continent.

The Ministry of Education (MOE), Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), and The Higher Learning Commission (HLC), the US-based accreditor, have been informed of the Teach-Out plan, ensuring a coordinated approach to support students, staff, and faculty during this transition. GTEC’s supportive role in facilitating a seamless transition has been instrumental, in ensuring coordination and providing guidance throughout the process.

As part of the Teach-Out plan, Webster University Ghana is committed to providing various options for students to continue their studies toward degree completion, both locally and within its global network of campuses. The university acknowledges the contributions of its dedicated staff and faculty, who have made a lasting impact on the Webster Ghana community.

Webster University remains devoted to the principles of global citizenship and individual excellence. The decision to transition the Ghana campus to Teach-Out mode reflects a commitment to ensuring the highest quality learning experiences for students within a changing educational landscape.

About Webster University:

Webster University, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is an American independent nonprofit institution with a century-long history of providing high-quality education to students worldwide. With a global network of campuses and study-abroad locations, Webster University is dedicated to preparing students for global citizenship and individual excellence.