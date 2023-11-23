The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has announced that it is awaiting the outcome of a committee’s report regarding the recent deaths of two individuals at a community mining site in Mfante, located in the Ano North District in the Ashanti Region.

Two brothers, Abdul Samed Razak and Hashim Osman who were protecting the mining site died after a clash with a task force from the Forestry Commission.

The incident has heightened tensions in the area, with relatives and enraged youth threatening retaliation.

In response to a query about the incident, Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker, revealed that a committee has been established to investigate the matter, and the results are anticipated soon.

“I wouldn’t want to pre-empt the outcome of the report. We have set up a committee to investigate the matter, and I believe they have been in the field. They are working on it. When we go through it and anybody is found culpable, the person will be dealt with because nobody is above the law.”

Mr. Mireku extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved family and assured them of a favourable outcome.