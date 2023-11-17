The Weija Gbawe Municipal Assembly says proactive measures taken by the Assembly and authorities at the Weija dam are what have reduced the flooding situation within the Weija enclave, although the dam is still being spilled.

Municipal Chief Executive Patrick Kumor indicated that the dam’s maximum operational level, which is pegged at 47, has been reduced to 46, making it easier to spill the dam without overflowing.

He again noted that dredging of the estuary and demolition of some structures along the buffer of the dam were heeded by the Assembly, thus leading to less destruction, although the dam is currently being spilled.

Sometime last year, the Weija dam spillage caused massive havoc in the Weija community, with many homes being flooded with water after it reached its maximum limit and was spilled.

Speaking to Citi News in an interview, Municipal Chief Executive for Weija Gbawe, Patrick Kumor, indicated that the recommendations will be followed to ensure that residents living within Weija will be safe anytime the dam is spilt.