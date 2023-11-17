President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned a fleet of new gantry cranes and yard works development for the 2nd Phase of the Tema Port Expansion Project championed by the Meridian Port Services Limited.

Delivering his keynote, President Akufo-Addo emphasized that the country continues to be a safe haven for investment as the government works to address the economic challenges that confront the nation.

“I have long held the belief that it is not prudent to continue importing when we have the capability to create jobs for our vibrant youth population by supporting developments like this,” he said.

“I would like to emphasize my optimism that, despite the challenges we may face, Ghana will once again prove its resilience as we continue to invest in vital sectors of our economy,” he added.

Welcoming the guests, the Chief Executive Officer of MPS – Mr. Mohamed Samara said: “The gantry cranes represent an additional investment of over $50 million in Ghana’s maritime sector, a testament to the commitment of MPS to fostering economic growth.”

“The high-tech STS cranes, classified as Super-Post Panamax, boast the capability to service the world’s largest vessels, featuring an impressive outreach of 66 meters and the ability to handle containers up to the 23rd row of vessels. These cranes also offer the unique ability to stack containers over 10 units high on deck, equipped with twin-lift spreaders capable of handling loads of up to 65 tons,” he explained.

On his part, the Regional Managing Director for APM Terminals (Shareholders), Igor van den Essen emphasized the need for connectivity of trade amongst continents, pledging his outfit’s commitment towards supporting Meridian Port Services to enhance trade at the Tema ports.

“As MPS continues to expand its capacity in anticipation of increased trade volumes, we recognize that all this investment would be futile without a corresponding investment in the skills and talents of individuals. For this reason, APMT, as a shareholder, will remain dedicated to championing initiatives and programs that equip our employees with the necessary skills to manage the port for generations to come,” he said.

MPS, a leading port operator in Ghana, specializes in port and container terminal handling services. Established as a joint venture between Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), Africa Global Logistics (AGL), and APM Terminals, MPS remains resolute in its mission to stimulate growth, innovation, and efficiency within Ghana’s vibrant maritime sector.

The Tema Port Expansion Project stands as a testament to MPS’ commitment to driving value creation across key sectors of the economy. This project’s use of cutting-edge technology and equipment will result in reduced freight costs, paving the way for a prosperous and streamlined maritime industry.