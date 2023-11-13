The Ministry of Education (MoE) states that challenges associated with the standard-based curriculum for Senior High Schools (SHSs) are being addressed to ensure speedy implementation next year.

Deputy Minister of Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, said the new curriculum would introduce the concepts of critical thinking, creativity, and communication, emphasizing the need to embrace it.

As part of the preparation for the standard-based curriculum, some coordinators are being trained at Swedru SHS to become better acquainted with the new curriculum.

Rev. Fordjour indicated that teaching and learning materials had been provided to ensure that the coordinators received proper training.

Some teachers, who spoke to Citi News about the standard-based curriculum set to be rolled out in October 2024, mentioned that the concepts of creativity, critical thinking, collaboration, and communication are embedded in it, making Ghanaian students more versatile.