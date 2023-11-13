Ghanaian businesses are being encouraged to establish their presence in the international market by leveraging the opportunities created through genuine business-to-business partnerships.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Askia Immigration, Marie Amarteifio, this approach will enhance the competencies of local businesses.

Speaking on the sidelines of a Business Cocktail organized by the Canada Ghana Chamber of Commerce and the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mrs. Amartefio further urged these businesses to ensure that they use correct documentation for their travel details when attempting to travel.

“Establishing credibility as a business is very important, especially when travelling to meet potential business partners. Networking is important, but it should be done correctly,” she encouraged.

“My company, Askia Immigration, specializes in helping people obtain the correct documentation for visas to Canada, whether for visiting or business purposes. Although they can do it on their own, it is always a good idea to have the assistance of a professional,” she added.