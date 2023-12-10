The People’s National Convention (PNC) has officially announced that its presidential primary will be held on March 24th, 2024, in preparation for the 2024 general elections.

This announcement follows the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on December 8th and 9th in Accra.

Other key points from the NEC meeting are:

Regional executives’ elections: January 15th to 31st, 2024

National executive and presidential candidate nominations: February 15th to 20th, 2024

National executive and presidential candidate elections: March 2nd, 2024

COMMUNIQUE AT THE END OF THE PNC STANDING COMMITTEE AND NATIONAL EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE (NEC) MEETING HELD IN ACCRA, 8TH AND 9TH DAY OF DECEMBER, 2023

Pursuant to Article 46 and 45(1a) of the PNC constitution, the Standing Committee and NEC met consecutively in Accra, to address concerning matters towards organizing the party for victory come 2024 general elections.

Present at the meeting were regional chairmen, regional secretaries, national officers, committees’ chairmen and council of elders as required by law. The Acting National Chairman, Mr. Bala Salu Maikankan chaired both meetings.

The PNC deliberated and resolved as follows:

a) That regional executives’ elections shall be conducted by the end of January 2024. Nomination shall be opened from 1st to 5th January 2024 and elections conducted from 15th to 31st January 2024. All qualified party members are encouraged to pick forms at the party’s regional offices at an appropriate fee.

b) That nomination for national executives’ positions and that of the presidential candidate are scheduled from 15th to 20th February 2024 and elections held on Saturday 2nd March 2024.

c) That the presidential election shall be held on the 24th March, 2024.

d) The Council of Elders have indicated that they have not instructed any individual or group of individuals to sue any person(s) or entity on behalf of the party. All persons with any grievances should channel such grievances to the appropriate structures of the party for resolution of same.

e) That Alhaji Yakubu Yusif and Mr Mohammed Turawah are to act as second and third vice respectively.

We call on the general public to accept our assurances that with this action taken, the party is set to embark on a reorganization to win power, in 2024.

Signed;

Janet Asana Nabla

General Secretary

0244174074