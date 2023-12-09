Manchester United were booed off after they suffered a humiliating hammering at home to Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Three days after victory against Chelsea breathed new life into a campaign teetering on the brink of crisis, Erik ten Hag’s side were stunned by a Bournemouth side who recorded their first win at Old Trafford.

The Cherries led through Dominic Solanke’s early goal.

Andoni Iraola’s men were fully deserving of their lead, and headers from Philip Billing and Marcos Senesi in the space of five second-half minutes completed what must go down as one of the most famous triumphs in Bournemouth’s history.

It could have been even worse for United, but substitute Dango Ouattara had a fourth for Bournemouth ruled out in stoppage time by the video assistant referee for handball.

Coming only three days before United’s Champions League meeting with Bayern Munich – which they must win to stand any chance of reaching the last 16 – it was about as bad a day as possible for Ten Hag, a surprising winner of the Premier League’s latest manager of the month prize.

His side have now suffered seven defeats in 16 league games. In all competitions, they have lost as many matches – 11 – as they have won. They have been beaten 3-0 three times at home.

Virtually no-one wearing a red shirt emerged with any credit, with Ten Hag’s surprising decision to start Antony Martial backfiring.

Follow Saturday’s Premier League games live

Solanke the striking star

In the aftermath of United’s tepid defeat at Newcastle last Saturday, it was Martial and Marcus Rashford who came in for the most severe criticism.

Both were dropped for the subsequent victory against Chelsea, so it was something of a surprise that Martial was recalled so quickly. The French forward dropped deep on a couple of occasions to link play, but he was no threat to the Bournemouth goal.

It did not help that a couple of misreads meant he did not get to one through ball and Alejandro Garnacho failed to react to one of his.

Martial’s only shot of note, from the edge of the area midway through the opening period, did not have any power behind it and was gathered easily by Neto.

The contrast with Solanke was striking.

Every time the former Chelsea and Liverpool man took possession around the United box, his first instinct was to threaten the goal.

His finish maximised the sodden conditions as he used the pace of the low cross after Lewis Cook had taken advantage of static United defending as Bruno Fernandes looped a clearance out of the penalty area to steer the ball in at the far post.

Solanke was a constant threat. He also struck the base of a post with another shot across goal and it was his header that led to Marcus Tavernier turning home what he thought was a second, which was ruled out for offside.

There was not even an hour played when Martial was replaced by Rasmus Hojlund, a move that brought loud cheers from the home support.

In fairness, the substitution made little difference.

First Billing, as he leapt above Luke Shaw, then Senesi, left unmarked at a corner, exposed United frailties in the air to seal a sensational win for Bournemouth.