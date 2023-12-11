A failed flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Kwabena Duffuor, has visited the flagbearer of the party, John Dramani Mahama at his residence in Accra.

His visit follows Mr Mahama’s recent visit with some national executives of the party to his residence to discuss the future of the NDC and its path to victory in the 2024 general elections.

The former Bank of Ghana Governor in a Facebook post expressed his commitment to the NDC and its flagbearer.

“I paid a visit to our flagbearer and former President John Dramani Mahama at his residence as a customary return gesture to his earlier visit to me and my family at my residence. We discussed a range of issues pertinent to our party and the Ghanaian people and the need to work hard towards victory in 2024 together.”

“I remain committed to the National Democratic Congress and the flagbearer and look forward to working with former President John Dramani Mahama towards our party’s success and long-term development. Together4Change and for #Victory2024,” he said.