The Jospong Group of Companies, as part of its Annual Thanksgiving Service on Friday, December 8th, joined the National Chief Imam and the Muslim Ummah at the Joma Ablekuma Mosque to thank God for His mercies in 2023.

The Group used the occasion to make a cash donation of GH¢10,000 to the National Chief Imam to support the ongoing mosque project.

Speaking after a special prayer led by Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, the Executive Chairman of Jospong Group, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, thanked the National Chief Imam for his continuous support and prayers for the Group.

He explained that the Group’s visit to the mosque is an annual custom that the Jospong Group has instituted to worship with the Muslims.

The National Chief Imam speaking through his assistant, Dr. Mohammed Marzuq A. Azindo, intimated that the special prayer is also meant for everyone to reaffirm their commitment to national unity and harmony adding that he was glad that this special prayer is coming at a time when the nation is facing a lot of polarization.

“We are optimistic that this prayer will lead to depolarisation and maximize national unity, stability, and prosperity,” he said.