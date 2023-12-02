Sammy Awuku, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate-elect for the Akuapem North Constituency, has pledged to work tirelessly to bring development in all areas of the constituency if elected in the 2024 general elections.

Awuku, who was the sole candidate to file forms during the party’s nomination process in the constituency, received unanimous endorsement from all party delegates on Saturday, December 2, confirming his position as the NPP’s parliamentary candidate for Akuapem North.

This was done by a popular acclamation at the Presbyterian College of Education polling centre.

In an interview with Citi News after his endorsement, Sammy Awuku described his endorsement as a call to serve.

He called on all aggrieved supporters of the party and supporters of the sitting MP to come home and help drive development for the constituency.

“It has been a long journey. over ten to eleven years, together with a few friends, we started this. Wonderful people, they rallied behind me. We engaged the party people, and they kept saying that I would be given the opportunity when the time came. They have done an acclamation, and I don’t take this for granted. On any day, whether rain or shine, I will stand by them, and we will develop the constituency together.

“We will ensure that development in the area of roads, health, potable water, electricity. All those who left come home, let’s work together, I will be a candidate for all the people, and I want to be an MP when elected for all. This is a call to service.”