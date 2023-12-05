Five persons in the Duta Electoral Area in the Ketu South have filed an interim injunction restraining the Electoral Commission (EC) from conducting the upcoming District Level Elections in the area.

The ex parte motion restrains the EC, its assigns and workmen from having anything to do with the conduct of the District Level Elections in the Duta Electoral Area on December 19, 2023.

The Order shall be valid for ten (10) days.

According to the petitioners, all 24 candidates and all registered voters in the Duta Electoral Area have also been restrained from the elections.

DISTRICT-LEVEL ELECTIONS IN THE DUTA ELECTORAL AREA INJUNCTED

1. This is to inform the general public, especially all registered voters in Duta Electoral Area, all citizens of Duta at home and abroad and all residents within the Duta Electoral Area that we have successfully filed a Petition against the Electoral Commission and some four candidates in the District Level Elections in the Duta Electoral Area.

4. We humbly write to notify the general public especially all the Twenty – Four (24) candidates, and all registered voters in the Duta Electoral Area that the District Level Elections in the area have been injuncted.

5. We serve notice and notice is hereby served that there will be NO Assembly member and Unit Committee member elections in the Duta Electoral Area on Tuesday 19th day of December 2023.

5. We are deeply sorry for any inconvenience this may cause you.

6. It is in the interest of the sovereignty of Ghana, the integrity and sanctity of public elections in Ghana and the collective interest of the DUTA ELECTORAL AREA.

7. Please bear with us.

Dated 18th day of December 2023.

MARCUS AGBORBIA for and on behalf of the Petitioners.

0243211572

CC:

1. All 24 candidates

2. All registered voters in Duta

3. All Chiefs and Elders in Duta