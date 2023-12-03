Jefferson Sackey, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Ablekuma Central Constituency, has sent a clear message to the National Democratic Congress incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Dan Abdul-latif, urging him to prepare for a shift in the political landscape come the 2024 polls.

According to Mr Sackey, he was optimistic about taking back the seat in 2024.

Delegates of the NPP across the country went to the polls on Saturday, December 2, 2023, to vote for their parliamentary candidates in orphan constituencies. The elections were supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC).

In Ablekuma Central, the Jubilee House staffer, Jefferson Sackey polled 539 votes while Ebenezer Nartey had 441 votes, Collins Amoah got 493 votes and Larry Anyetei Adjei had 11 votes.

Addressing journalists after being declared winner, Mr Sackey said “Latif should be ready because there is a new energy that is in Ablekuma Central Constituency now and there is a wave of change.”

“There is new hope that is coming so he should just brace himself. But I can assure them that in the 2024 elections, we are taking back our seat.”

He said he was going to collaborate with all other aspirants to ensure that the seat was won.